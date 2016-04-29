The Beyhive has certainly been busy in the days since Beyoncé's Lemonade dropped. That's because they've been trying to learn each and every word to the 12-track album before the Formation World Tour kicked off. And their hard work hasn't gone unnoticed by Queen Bey herself.
As Cosmopolitan points out, a clip from Wednesday's opening night show in Miami, Florida, Beyoncé's getting verklempt over her fans singing along to "Hold Up," just four days after it was released.
As Cosmopolitan points out, a clip from Wednesday's opening night show in Miami, Florida, Beyoncé's getting verklempt over her fans singing along to "Hold Up," just four days after it was released.
After singing the line, "What's worse, lookin' jealous or crazy?" Beyoncé points her mic at the crowd to let them sing the next verse, "Or like being walked all over lately, walked all over lately/I'd rather be crazy."
From the look of her reaction, she wasn't sure they'd be able to finish the line, but oh, they did. She then puts her hand to her mouth, gives a thumbs up and pounds her heart like a proud mom, clearly touched. It's a pretty adorable reaction, mainly for the fact that she dared to think that her fans wouldn't be ready for an impromptu sing-along of any Lemonade track. Bey, can't you see there's no other woman above you?
See more videos from Beyoncé's first night on tour here.
Advertisement