After receiving a barrage of online criticism, Urban Outfitters announced that it will no longer sell Anatomicals brand Peachy Head Peach Shampoo for Suicidal Hair in its U.K. stores. If the name wasn't enough to offend you, the product's description reads: "I never knew my once beautiful hair would actually commit suicide by tossing itself off dramatic white cliffs to the rocks below. Now look at me, completely bald. Before it’s too late, bring your locks back from a state of complete depression with this conditioning peach shampoo."
Naturally, shoppers took to Twitter to voice their concerns about the problematic (to say the least) branding.
Dear @UrbanOutfitters think this is an acceptable product aimed at teenage girls? Shameful AND hugely irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/3gdwadGj5Q— Sam Missingham (@samatlounge) April 28, 2016
@samatlounge @UrbanOutfitters unbelievably, upsettingly, worryingly, stupid. So irresponsible.— Sofi Croft (@croftdragon) April 28, 2016
Christ, this is horrendous. @UrbanOutfitters you should be ashamed - turning suicide into a pun to sell. Disgusting. https://t.co/yOaSVY60Lf— Tiffany Louise Clark (@tifflouclark) April 28, 2016
This isn't the first time Urban Outfitters has landed in hot water for an insensitive product, but this instance might feature one of the most specific troublesome references. "Peachy Head" is a play on Beachy Head, one of the U.K.'s most notorious suicide spots.
When asked for comment via email, a representative for the retailer told Refinery29: "Although the product’s name is a humorous attempt to market a shampoo for hard-to-manage hair, we reevaluated and felt it was not appropriate and it was pulled from the Urban Outfitters website. Regrettably, some of the product was not pulled from our retail stores. We have instructed all of our U.K. stores to remove the product immediately."
While we're glad Urban Outfitters is distancing itself from this insensitive product, to some extent, the damage has already been done — particularly among young women, the store's target demographic. With the suicide rate for women and girls rising in the U.K., one Twitter user offered a suggestion for how Urban Outfitters could further remedy the situation:
@UrbanOutfitters @samatlounge I think it would also be appropriate for you to make a large donation to a suicide prevention charity.— seriously hilary (@seriouslyhilary) April 29, 2016
