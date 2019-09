This isn't the first time Urban Outfitters has landed in hot water for an insensitive product , but this instance might feature one ofthe most specific troublesomereferences. "Peachy Head" is a play on Beachy Head , one of the U.K.'s most notorious suicide spots.When asked for comment via email, a representative for the retailertold Refinery29:"Although the product’s name is a humorous attempt to market a shampoo for hard-to-manage hair, we reevaluated and felt it was not appropriate and it was pulled from the Urban Outfitters website. Regrettably, some of the product was not pulled from our retail stores. We have instructed all of our U.K. stores to remove the product immediately."While we're glad Urban Outfitters is distancing itself from this insensitive product, to some extent, the damage has already been done — particularly among young women, the store's target demographic. With the suicide rate for women and girls rising in the U.K ., one Twitter user offered a suggestion for how Urban Outfitters could further remedy the situation: