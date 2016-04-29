29,000 People Have Signed Up To Eat At London's Naked Restaurant

Apparently a lot of people have gone into restaurants and wished they could take off their clothes, because a new pop up opening in London has an eye-popping waitlist.
The Bunyadi, a restaurant with equal disdain for cell phones and clothes, reports that it has nearly 29,000 people signed up and waiting to get in.
Billing itself as London’s purest restaurant, the pop-up will offer both vegan and non-vegan options cooked over a wood-flamed fire. The food will be served in handmade clay pots with edible cutlery and without any electricity.
Those who hope to dine clothed will be able to in the “clothed” area. If you’d like to choose a more freeing experience, in the “pure” section customers will be given robes that they can remove at any time during the meal. The robes will of course be long enough to cover one's seat and keep things hygienic. If the idea of dining naked doesn't make you uncomfortable enough, the tree-stump seats (above) should do the trick. All tables at Bunyadi will be separated by bamboo partition and lit by candle. We guess if you want to see nudity, you’ll have to stick with the internet.
“We believe people should get the chance to enjoy and experience a night out without any impurities: no chemicals, no artificial colours, no electricity, no gas, no phone and even no clothes if they wish to,” Seb Lyall, the founder of the group behind The Bunyadi (which the makers say means fundamental, base, and natural) said in a release.
“The idea is to experience true liberation.”
The restaurant opens in June, runs for three months, and seats 47. Good luck finding a seat.
