This New Blink-182 Song Will Have You Wondering What Your Age Is, Again

In the mood to mix up your current playlist? Maybe you just need to take a quick break from Lemonade — and we have good news. Blink-182 is back, baby!
If you're a '90s kid, then this is about to take you right back to jamming out in your bedroom embracing your teen angst. The band members may all be in their 40s now, but they still know how to tap into their emo roots.
The throwback band's new song, "Bored to Death," might sound familiar, because it kind of sounds like every song from your youth. It's Blink's first single in five years and will appear on the upcoming album, California.
I am looking forward to all the small things to come from the new album. Even if the songs aren't that good, they will, at the very least, evoke some wonderful nostalgia.
