Can Your Favorite Flavor Help You Find True Love?

A lot of blind dates start with dinner. But what if your blind date was actually based on what you wanted to eat for dinner?
It's the question Knorr attempts to answer in the new video, #LoveAtFirstTaste, which plays matchmaker with perfect strangers who happen to have the same flavor palettes.
It's the question Knorr attempts to answer in the new video, #LoveAtFirstTaste, which plays matchmaker with perfect strangers who happen to have the same flavor palettes.
There was one catch about this dinner date though, the couples weren't allowed to feed themselves, they had to feed each other. Oh, the things we do for love.
While some couples had no problem shoveling food into a total stranger's mouth, others had a little trouble with the concept. But either way, the whole thing is more sweet than sour, not to mention delicious, to watch.
You can discover your ideal flavor profile here. Who knows, it may help you find the love of your life.
While some couples had no problem shoveling food into a total stranger's mouth, others had a little trouble with the concept. But either way, the whole thing is more sweet than sour, not to mention delicious, to watch.
You can discover your ideal flavor profile here. Who knows, it may help you find the love of your life.
Advertisement