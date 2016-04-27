"I found, through performing, that I am able to invite the audience into my internal world. The lyrics enabled me to articulate what I am feeling, but the contours of the melody allowed you — the audience — to feel my emotions. I think what connects me to the audience is the understanding that, although my experience is unique, my struggle towards self-love and reaching my fullest potential is very common.



"As a musician, I would think, What would the 14-year-old Summer wish she had heard? I am a girl, always have been, always will be. I will defy, I will break free. It articulates internal turmoil, but at the same time, recognizes that she has power in reclaiming her narrative and identity."



What was the process behind the video?

"It was a difficult process choosing the right team. A lot of directors I met were interested in the victim perspective. I didn’t know how pervasive that narrative [was]. They suggested that we should add a scene of a trans woman crying, cutting her wrists, or removing her makeup. It was so focused on the external transformation. I just wanted to celebrate trans women where they were. So, thankfully, I met Laura, the director, and all she was interested in was to help bring my vision to life.



"A particular scene I remember is the bathroom scene. I write, 'It never was a dream, it’s my truth, it’s the truth.' It was very emotional for me as I knew that I was reclaiming my narrative and identity. This video was a big milestone for me, especially since I invited so many of my trans friends to be in it. I feel like I can finally show myself and say I am proud of who I am and that I love me."

