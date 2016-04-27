It really happened! Melissa McCarthy went back to Stars Hollow, and all was right with the world again. Or, that's what we're gathering from interviews with the star from last night's Time 100 Gala. Forget all those huge movies she's co-written and starred in, reporters wanted to know about her appearance in the Gilmore Girls Netflix revival.
"I just visited the set and everything about it felt like home," she told Time. "Seeing Stars Hollow, I realized I had missed it way more than I had thought."
These are great words to hear, considering McCarthy's involvement almost never happened. Through March, the word from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino was that McCarthy was too busy, while the actress herself claimed she'd never been asked.
"For the longest time it was just not going to work out schedule-wise," McCarthy told People on Tuesday night. "And once we decided is there any possible way, something fell out for me, something changed for them, and then we immediately nabbed it. I went back and visited about two weeks ago and saw the sets again and everybody on them."
Her homecoming as Sookie St. James was quite emotional. "Oh, my God, it was so sad," she told People. "I got so sentimental. And it felt like the greatest idea in the world. It was lovely."
