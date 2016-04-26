Josh Herdman may no longer be playing Draco Malfoy's skulking Slytherin sidekick, but he hasn't stopped using his muscles to intimidate others. This time, though, his opponents are much, much beefier than Ron Weasley.
The British actor, who played Hogwarts bully Gregory Goyle in the Harry Potter films, has found a new calling as a cage fighter. On The Road with Addicted MMA reports that the 28-year-old father of one won his first amateur bout as an MMA fighter over the weekend in East London.
Herdman didn't need to rely on any magic spells or wands.
"I’ve been training traditional Japanese jujitsu for nearly five years and hold a shodan black belt," he told the MMA blog.
“It’s raw, exciting, and unpredictable," he added. "I find it more interesting than boxing although I appreciate the beauty and art in boxing. It also made sense to move onto MMA because of my jujitsu training.”
He clarified that he is still pursuing acting roles, as he is "passionate about both acting and fighting." Guess that Goyle role really was the perfect fit.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed the Josh Herdman interview to The Daily Mirror instead of On The Road With Addicted MMA. We regret the error.
