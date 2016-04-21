Cara Delevingne: model, actress, and now, rapper? Looks like it.
In a new video she shared on Instagram, Delevingne really flaunts her rap skills. In the blue-tinted selfie video, she raps to Kendrick Lamar's song "Alright." You may recognize the song from Lamar's stirring performance at the Grammys this year. Or, like some commenters on the YouTube page for his music video, you may not have heard of the song until Delevingne posted the video.
Though she's only lip-syncing, Delevingne nails every line. She even has dance moves to accompany the lyrics. It's pretty impressive.
Delevingne also uploaded another video rapping to "Down in the DM" by Yo Gotti. It's a little more NSFW, lyric-wise.
The model and actress previously showed the world her secret talent as a skilled beat-boxer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Might we have a budding rapper in our midst?
