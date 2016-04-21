Friends made Jennifer Aniston a household name, an Emmy and a Golden Globe winner, and the model for one of the most famous haircuts in television history. It also led her to "one of the most beautiful things anyone has ever said" to her.
Aniston was recently named World's Most Beautiful Woman by People. In light of this appointment, Aniston shared a sweet story of meeting a woman who sought solace in the NBC sitcom.
"I ran into this woman, she had just completed 3 years of cancer treatment," Aniston said. "The one thing that kept her going was watching Friends. It made her laugh."
She added that the encounter was "one of my most precious moments." Watch a video of Aniston sharing her story below.
