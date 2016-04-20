Nina Dobrev Posted Some Photos That Aren't For The Squeamish

Nina Dobrev probably thought her days of on-set bloodshed were over when she left The Vampire Diaries last season. But the actress found herself in need of some serious first aid while filming her upcoming action movie, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Dobrev recently posted photos on Instagram of bloody scrapes and bruising she suffered on her upper thigh.



But she seems to have taken the injury in stride, captioning one photo, "Film an action movie they said. It'll be fine they said. Movies may not be real but this is. The things we do for our craft! But hey, the way I see it, it's a small price to pay to get to do what you love! Ive always wanted to be in an Action Movie... be careful what you wish for!"



