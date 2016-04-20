Tess Holliday Just Showed Us What Never To Say To A Pregnant Woman

Plus-size model Tess Holliday knows all about concern trolls who are "worried" about her and her weight — critics of her body masquerading as supporters of her health. Now that Holliday is expecting, this vocal contingent has taken it upon itself to express those alleged fears, not only for Holliday, but for her unborn baby.
Yesterday, Holliday responded with the selfie and caption above to convey what not to say to a woman who dares to be both plus-size and pregnant. "What I've had to be learn to be okay with (WHICH IS NOT COOL) is the fact that people still think it's okay to comment on my body" with comments such as 'you don't look pregnant,' 'you must be [having] quadruplets,' 'you are putting your baby at risk' and a slew of other uneducated statements that are very far from my reality," she writes.
"I'm not the first plus-size woman in the public eye to have a baby and share it with the world, and I certainly won't be the last," Holliday continues. "However, I'm part of a small minority that's telling you it's okay to not have a perfect baby bump, or not show at all, to be plus-size and have a healthy child, and most importantly to find a care provider that doesn't shame you about your size."
Holliday's health and that of her unborn child are between her and her care provider. And contrary to popular belief, they are impossible to discern by looking at her. As for those who insist on voicing their "concern" anyway? "It's also okay to tell someone to fuck off when they give you unsolicited advice about what's 'best' for you and your baby," Holliday adds — a rallying cry for expectant mothers of any size.
