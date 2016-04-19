Now Babies Can Cry To Adele, Too

If Adele's ballads are known to make grown men and women weep, what affect will lullaby versions of her tunes have on babies? Surely, the goal of a lullaby is to get a baby to stop crying, not to start him wailing — so, is the concept of an Adele lullaby counterintuitive? Or are infants immune to her powers for conjuring emotion?



We'll soon have answers to all these questions and more. Rockabye Baby is set to release an album of Adele's hits transformed into lullabies. The track list includes songs from all three of the British songstress' LPs. It even features a baby-friendly version of her Bond theme, "Skyfall." The new compilation is set to be released April 29.



Adele is not the first artist to get the Rockabye Baby treatment. Tykes can also groove to the sweet melodies of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and even Blink-182.



Hear an adorable, twinkly sample of the lullaby version of "Hello" in the exclusive video below.



