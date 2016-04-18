This New Show About Secret Dining Experiences Is Making Us Hungry

It's already hard enough to get reservations at whatever the buzzy new restaurant happens to be at any given time. But it's even tougher to figure out getting a seat at secret dinner clubs, underground eateries, and other invite-only hotspots of the culinary elite.
Bravo is helping us get in the door without ever having to leave our computers. The network's new web series, Going Off the Menu, is all about super exclusive dining experiences.
The show chronicles two foodie hosts, chef Russell Jackson and Liza De Guia, as they find the most elusive, insider eats in Los Angeles. Each episode follows the duo as they find, attempt to get into, and then if they're successful, eat at the under-the-radar locations.
We don't want to give too much away, but prepare to get the inside scoop on secret menus, bars within bars, and supper clubs most people have never heard of. After watching Jackson and De Guia finagle their way into each hotspot, you're going to want to do some secret dining detective work of your own.
You can watch the first three episodes below, and check out the final three on BravoTV.com, Monday April 25.
Episode 1
Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
