



3. Who Works Here?: CVS takes it on the chin in this game show hosted by Louis-Dreyfus. Contestants have to guess if the random people walking around the CVS work there. Taran Killam has a knack for picking the workers out from the customers, proudly announcing, “I know my way around a CVS.” The lightning round is where the lights go on and off, and weird people come out of the back of the store. Kenan Thompson is a security guard from Rite-Aid, who comes in to use the bathroom. Pete Davidson is a guy who just came in and started handing out drugs. Kate McKinnon is a ghost of an assistant manager from 90 years ago. When Vanessa Bayer complains that someone else was the assistant manager, Louis-Dreyfus explains, “Everyone at CVS is at least an assistant manager.”

