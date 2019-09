Simply put, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a comedy powerhouse. In the '80s, she was a cast member on SNL . In the '90s, she starred on Seinfeld, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Then, she headlined a sitcom of her own, The New Adventures of Old Christine. Now, she’s the commander in chief on HBO’s killer comedy, Veep . She even rocks it in those Old Navy commercials. There is no funny that she can’t do. When a pro like Louis-Dreyfus shows up in the SNL writer’s room for her week as host, you can bet everyone brings their best stuff to the table.So, what made the cut and actually aired? Did Nick Jonas stay in his lane or did we get a little extra Jonas for our money? (Hint: no and yes.) Here are three things from this week’s SNL worth talking about:1.: Ever wonder what a battery-driven car would be like if the batteries were run-of–the-mill AAs? This video short, in the classic tradition of SNL ad parodies, answers that question. The short is a full-on Mercedes ad, with the dramatic lighting, music, and script delivered by a high-powered celebrity. Louis-Dreyfus takes you through the features, including the car's touchscreen, its lifetime drivetrain warranty, and top speed of 52 miles per hour. The Mercedes AA-Class is powered by 9,648 batteries that can be changed all at once just by using the handy “ribbon release auto-dump” feature. The kicker for the luxury car that runs on Duracells? “Batteries not included.”