Push for Pizza is an app that presupposes that you would rather press a single button and receive a pizza than go through the rigamarole of logging into Seamless, filling out an order…you know what? We’re exhausted already.
Now they’ve streamlined the pizza process even further by prototyping a constructible pipe to include with each pizza box. “What would one use this pipe for?” you might innocently wonder.
"It is common to crave food when one gets high. It is also typical practice to order a quick pizza to satisfy this craving. We are aware of these trends and decided to combine these two interests in a[n] actual product," Push For Pizza co-founder Cyrus Summerlin tells AdWeek.
He says that including the pipe, which they designed in collaboration with Nikolas Gregory’s design studio, helps to make the pot-to-pizza path pretty painless.
"The pizza is in hand before the munchies set in, leading to a more relaxed and enjoyable experience without the interminable delay of its delivery or the pain of gnawing hunger," Summerlin tells AdWeek. "And the pipe comes at no additional cost. Its materials are 100 percent recyclable."
Summerlin assures that the pipe is durable; it’s been tested. The bowl piece is constructed using a ceramic, though should it go into mass production, they would likely use a temperature-resistant vegetable-based recyclable plastic to cut costs.
If you do get one of these special boxes, make sure to tip your delivery driver $4.20. That's a good tip and he'll go home happy. No other reason.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
