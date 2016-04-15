In case anyone was wondering, I think it's safe to say Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister, doesn't spend much time starring at his own butt. In fact, when confronted with a picture of it, he didn't just fail to realize it was his — he thought it belonged to one of his female co-stars.
PopSugar had GOT cast members play a "Game of Butts," asking them to match a film still of a butt together with a name. For the most part stars like Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Hannah Murray (Gilly) proved to be great butt detectives. However, most cast members, including Coster-Waldau himself, got stumped on his photo. They were all, in fact, wracking their brains for a female cast member to associate the butt with. When finally named, however, the rear end did get good reviews.
Another important lesson learned from the video — not even those paid to be a part of the Game of Thrones universe can keep all the characters' names straight. So don't feel bad when you ask your friend to catch you up with what happened with that kid who was really mad at Jon Snow, or that guy who hangs out with Brienne.
