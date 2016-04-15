In case anyone was wondering, I think it's safe to say Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister, doesn't spend much time starring at his own butt. In fact, when confronted with a picture of it, he didn't just fail to realize it was his — he thought it belonged to one of his female co-stars.



PopSugar had GOT cast members play a "Game of Butts," asking them to match a film still of a butt together with a name. For the most part stars like Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Hannah Murray (Gilly) proved to be great butt detectives. However, most cast members, including Coster-Waldau himself, got stumped on his photo. They were all, in fact, wracking their brains for a female cast member to associate the butt with. When finally named, however, the rear end did get good reviews.