We're just going to throw this out there: What you're about to watch is pretty NSFW. Don't let that stop you from sneaking a peek on your smartphone when your cubicle-mate has her back turned.



Inside Amy Schumer's fourth season gets underway on April 21, and the just-released trailer should have you clearing your calendar, ASAP. Nothing is off-limits, whether it's vagina jokes (we'll never be able to think of The Color Purple the same way again), furious masturbating, or visits to the gyno. Yes, Drake is involved.



There are also homages to Spaceballs and Game of Thrones. Schumer gets mistaken for Pitch Perfect's Fat Amy in one sketch, and sex is, per usual, a popular theme. And look! There's a Rachel Dratch cameo!



Watch the mayhem, below.

