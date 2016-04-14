This May Be The Best Part Of The Angry Birds Movie

“I Will Survive” is one of the most iconic disco songs of all time. Gloria Gaynor’s original rendition has been used in 67 movies and TV shows, according to IMDB. That’s not counting the myriad covers or alternate versions that have found their ways onto screens large and small. Some of the best media it's been involved in include The Martian, Freaks and Geeks, and iconic drag cabaret film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
Now, add The Angry Birds Movie to that list.
Well, kind of. The song will be performed by Demi Lovato, who does a pretty damn good job. Then again, it’s kind of impossible to mess it up. If we had to describe it, we would say it sounds exactly like Demi Lovato singing “I Will Survive.” Which is to say, pretty good. She posted a one-minute sample of the song to her Twitter on Thursday morning. That might not seem like a long time, but it’s basically enough to get through the killer intro and subsequent shimmery chorus. The horn hits are a bit more pronounced in this version, but any difference is incidental. The song will survive, probably as the last living relic of our primitive culture.
Now, add The Angry Birds Movie to that list.
Well, kind of. The song will be performed by Demi Lovato, who does a pretty damn good job. Then again, it’s kind of impossible to mess it up. If we had to describe it, we would say it sounds exactly like Demi Lovato singing “I Will Survive.” Which is to say, pretty good. She posted a one-minute sample of the song to her Twitter on Thursday morning. That might not seem like a long time, but it’s basically enough to get through the killer intro and subsequent shimmery chorus. The horn hits are a bit more pronounced in this version, but any difference is incidental. The song will survive, probably as the last living relic of our primitive culture.
Just for my lovatics, here's a sneak peek of my cover of "I Will Survive" from #AngryBirdsMovie!!https://t.co/yYSCWo7KK8— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 14, 2016
Advertisement