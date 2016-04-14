This Nightmare Plane Passenger Really Overshared

There are appropriate times to share how much you make. On a job interview (when asked). When having an honest conversation about finances with a significant other. But any etiquette expert would agree, when you're being escorted off a plane is the wrong time.
That unspoken rule didn't stop a nightmare passenger attempting to fly from Long Beach to Sacramento, CA, on April 8. The man in question has a lot of fine qualities he needed everyone on the plane to know about, according to Fusion. First and foremost, he's "only 28 and makes $4 million a year." He also claims to be rocking "20/20 vision with a 176 IQ.” (For the record, both Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking scored 160.) And he wasn't about to make his grand exit off the plane without informing the disinterested crowd that he owns six houses. Thank goodness, since he's now going to be stuck having a staycation.
The Jetblue flight was forced to return to the gate where Fusion reports he and another unruly passenger were escorted off the plane by police officers and arrested for public intoxication.
