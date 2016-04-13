Andi Dorfman On The Most UnReal Thing About The Bachelor

Andi Dorfman could be considered the best Bachelorette of all time. Certainly, she was the most real. From the second she told off Juan Pablo she was in our minds. Her heartbreak after a public breakup with fiancé Josh put her in our hearts as well.
Now she’s written a book, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After that traces her journey from first breakup to finally, 60 days later, reclaiming her happiness and moving to New York City.
The book thinly veils the identities of the men heavily involved in her life. Avid fans will be able to pick them all out, casual fans will definitely know who the important characters are. Even those who haven’t watched the show will find something for themselves within.
She recently spoke to Cosmopolitan about how she gets over breakups. There’s a lot of good tidbits, including how someone like her ended up on a reality show, but these are our favorite moments.
Here, she dishes on the aftermath of the infamous confrontation with Juan Pablo.
“I woke up the next morning and I was like, "It's over, I'm done, there's no way." The producers were like, "Are you sure? Do you want to stick it out?" And I said, "Absolutely not." There wasn't really any back and forth — it was my decision, and they were very respectful of it. I have a feminist in me, and to be in a situation where there are 30 girls dating one man, there's already this inequality. Just because there are lots of girls and one guy, that doesn't mean that the guy gets a free pass in how he treats her. I just wasn't going to have it.”
We have to give her major props for this. On every reality TV show, there are a million producers in the contestants ears. Not only that, but the entire reason for coming on reality TV is certainly not to leave it. That’s why Andi is our favorite.
She also says that she watches UnReal, everyone's favorite scripted show about secretly scripted shows:
"Chris Harrison and I argue about it: He's like, 'It's nothing like [The Bachelor], blah, blah, blah…' But I always tell people that it's an overly dramatic, exaggerated version of what really happens. There are some things on it where you're like, 'Yep. That happened.' And then there are some things that are like, 'No.' Nobody jumps off the house."
Here’s her most unreal moment on reality TV:
“For me, it was the very first night on The Bachelor, my first season. I remember standing in the rose ceremony room, it's 4:30 in the morning at this point, it's freezing cold, everyone is cold and nervous standing on these risers, and you could hear the teeth chattering and the deep breaths. And I watch Juan Pablo come in with a stack of roses, and I'm thinking, “This is the stupidest thing I've ever been a part of. I'm standing here cold, my feet hurt, and I'm waiting for a dude I don't know to give me a rose.’”
Good call.
