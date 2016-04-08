Jon Snow is, by consensus, dead. He died at the end of the last season of Game of Thrones, bleeding out in the snow of Castle Black. But since then we’ve seen hints that rumors of his death have been greatly exaggerated.
First he was alive, then Amy Schumer said she thought he was alive. But HBO wanted to assure us of his death. Now Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos the onion knight, stopped by Conan and had some visual evidence that Snow is, well…just watch the clip. The money portion starts at 1:38.
So, that’s Jon Snow on a slab. Dead on a slab. And Ser Davos is defending his body. Now, that’s not to say that he could never be reanimated. Also important to remember is that northern dead return as zombies when their corpses are left unburned. But maybe Davos knows something we don’t? Or maybe Jon Snow is just really, super-duper dead after all. But if that were the case, then why would Kit Harington be showing up in full costume suspiciously near set?
To paraphrase Ygritte, we know nothing about Jon Snow.
