These days, it seems like everyone's got a theory about what's going on with Jon Snow on the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. But we have to say, Amy Schumer is making a pretty compelling point about why she thinks he's alive.
The comedian appears astride a horse in a promo for Inside Amy Schumer, which returns on April 21. In it, she shares her thoughts about why Jon Snow just has to be returning to the HBO hit series.
So, maybe Kit Harington turned down an opportunity to be a full-time guest star on Schumer's show? That's too bad. We totally would have watched that. And — for the record — yes, we're fully aware that she's clearly kidding. But imagine a world in which Inside Amy Schumer had a full season of Game of Thrones-inspired sketches. So many possibilities...
