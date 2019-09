This Weird Sex Fantasy Is More Common Than You Think

Sex expert Alyssa Dweck, MS, MD, tells Shape that there's something forbidden about sex at the gym, and that's what makes it fun to think about: "Fantasizing is the perfect way to explore taboos — like having sex in a public place — without having to deal with the consequences of really doing it." But more than other public places, the gym can set a particularly tantalizing mood for some.Dr. Dweck explains that the endorphins that come with physical activity don't just improve your mood — their release can make you feel aroused, too. Other feel-good brain chemicals, like dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin , get a boost when you work out, which could only make your mind wander more. On a slightly less scientific note, Dr. Dweck adds that, "Thanks to typical workout attire, it's easier at the gym to imagine people without their clothes, doing sexy things, than it is, say, at the bank." Not to say that your local tellers aren't hot as hell.