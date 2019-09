My White, Male Assistant Made More Money Than Me

These problems are so deeply ingrained in the industry’s culture that I felt like I had no choice but to finally leave. And while it was disappointing for me to give up on my lifelong dream, it’s a bigger loss for the restaurant business. Bright, passionate people can’t and won’t stay in an industry if they can’t make a living. The wage gap between men and women and between white people and people of color affects so many families across the country. As a result, hardworking people bring home less and ultimately put less back into the economy. It also means businesses lose talent and experience every year.When I talk to people about what happened to me, they see themselves in my story. They’ll shake their heads and say, that sounds like my sister, or my brother, or my cousin. This is a problem that affects everyone. If you’re a person who’s never experienced the wage gap personally, take a second look. Ask yourself how much more your spouse could be earning or how much more productive and profitable your company could be if it didn’t lose smart, experienced employees because of frustration, disillusionment, or burnout. Addressing the gender and racial wage gap would make a real difference to everyone, all across the country.Progress toward equal pay for equal work means stronger families and a stronger economy; it means empowered women and minorities. It means building a better workforce and a brighter future for our daughters and sons. I believe in that change can happen and I believe we can make it happen by coming together, speaking up, and demanding it.I’m not a political person, but when confronted with a systemic problem like the wage gap, I can’t help but want to raise awareness and get involved. The only way we’ll be heard is if we all raise our voices together.Anne Taylor is an activist with the Make It Work campaign , which works to advance economic security for women, men, and families across the country. She lives in Des Moines, Iowa.