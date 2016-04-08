My White, Male Assistant Made More Money Than Me

I started working in the service and restaurant industry when I was 15 and went to culinary school in Austin, TX. I loved creating recipes. That was my passion, my outlet. I knew it from the time I was little and helping in the kitchen to when I was around 19 and decided to do it for a living, after my boss and mentor at my first job encouraged me and told me I had a natural talent. I wanted to do it forever.



But it’s a very high-risk career. You deal with heavy machinery, sharp knives, and fire. You don’t get benefits, you don’t get paid sick days, you don’t earn paid vacation. And there’s basically no job security. The biggest risk, though, is the pay.



During my years in the industry, I witnessed women and minorities who had been in the industry for a decade making $3 to $4 less per hour than white male coworkers who had just been hired to do the exact same job. It didn’t get any better when I moved into a managerial role. Men I worked with — including those with much less experience — were making several dollars more an hour than I was. When I was promoted to head pastry chef, I discovered a man hired to assist me made more than I did.



I was so disappointed and outraged. I didn't formally complain because I feared of disciplinary action. At the time, I vented to my friend, who also happened to be a manager and agreed it wasn't fair or representative of the high quality of work I put out. But that didn’t fix the problem. As you can imagine, I became resentful toward the male coworker and upper management. It’s hard to keep up your morale and have that team-player attitude when you know your employer is valuing your less-experienced teammates more than you.