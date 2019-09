The verdict? I am sticking with regular peanut M&M's. All three new varieties start out pretty normal, but then, as your teeth hit the peanut, a weird flavor fills your mouth. Whether it’s a mouth-burning spice sensation or a slightly chemical approximation of honey or coffee, it’s strange, not to mention jarring. Some of my coworkers were more swayed, but when asked how the new tastes stacked up against classic peanut, no one hesitated. The original still won by a mile.So if I was asked to endorse a candidate for M&M's 2016, which would I choose? I’m tempted to tell you to skip voting altogether, though I don’t want voter apathy to result in the Donald Trump of M&Ms to become permanently available (chili). If I had to pick one, I’d say go with coffee nut. While it’s not as good as other coffee chocolates I’ve tried, at least it doesn’t burn the back of my throat.You can vote for your favorite of the three M&M flavors now through June 17. No purchase is necessary, so it's totally possible to be an ill-informed voter.