How You Should Be Prioritizing Your Finances

By refinancing and/or pushing out a low-APR student loan, Allison was able to save more for retirement over the longer term — she also had money to build an emergency savings fund (experts recommend having the equivalent of three to six months of expenses) and even start saving for a home down payment earlier in her life.



On the other hand, if she pursued the aggressive payment plan, she’d have to wait until she was 30 to start saving more for retirement as well as other goals. While she would have the means to save much more after her loan payments were finished (including $32,000 in saved interest), she would also need the financial discipline to play catch-up — and would have lost key time in the market.



Of course, there’s no one right answer that fits every person. Paying off your student loans sooner has an intangible reward that goes beyond economics: Psychologically, it can be freeing to no longer have monthly student loan payments.



Every individual with student loans has to weigh the combination of personal savings goals, income, financial discipline, projected earnings, and more in order to find the right balance. But no matter what, you should look for ways to increase savings in your budget early on in your career. That’s your money on the table. Use it wisely.