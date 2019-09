How You Should Be Prioritizing Your Finances

After taxes and her 401(k) contribution (she’s saving 10% of her salary each month), Allison’s monthly take-home pay is $6,615. She pays $1,187 a month in student loans and has an additional $5,313 in expenses, including rent and food. This doesn’t leave her much to save each month. While Allison is doing a great job saving in her 401(k) at work, she has very little other savings. As she looks at her budget, she wonders if she’s doing the right thing.One way she can start saving almost immediately is by looking at her loan APR and seeing if she can get a lower rate. With her professional job and a solid track record of responsible money management, Allison can refinance her student loans at 7.5% APR down to 4.7% APR. That move reduces her monthly payment from $1,187 to $1,046 for a 10-year loan, for a savings of $141 per month — or $1,692 annually.With some further research, Allison discovers that there are other ways that she can save even more money:If Allison reduced her student loan budget to $800 per month and extended the term of her loan to 14 years and nine months with 5.1% APR, she could start saving more for retirement right away. That lower loan payment nets her a total savings of $387 per month — or $4,644 annually. The total interest she’ll pay over the life of the loan will be almost $43,000.If Allison increased her student loan budget to $1,850 per month, she could finish her student loans in five years and three months at an APR of 4.3% — with an important caveat. This plan would require that she cut her 401(k) savings rate to 4% to increase her monthly cash flow in order to afford that payment. Her total interest paid on her loan would be approximately $11,350.In order to decide which scenario is best, it’s important to look far into the future, when Allison is 67 and retiring from her legal career.If Allison saved 10% of her salary in her 401(k) from ages 25 to 67, she could have $4.4 million in her 401(k) by age 67 (if her average return was 7%). If she opted to save only 4% of her $160,000 salary for the first five years (while aggressively paying off her debt) and then bumped up to 10% at age 30, she should have $3.5 million at age 67 with the same return. While she might have paid more for the loan in the short-term by going with the longer repayment plan, she’ll make almost a million more in the long run. It’s simple proof of the power of compound interest in your long-term savings plans.