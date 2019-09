Last week, eighth graders at an Indiana school were asked to explain the body mass index (BMI). But one girl in the class had a little more to say than everyone else. In a letter that has now swept across the internet , she discusses why the measure is outdated, flawed, and used as a basis for way more health standards than it was ever intended to be.In her letter , the student explains that since she's a softball player, her body is muscular and bigger than some of her classmates'. But the BMI can only estimate your body fat or muscle percentage, because its calculation only accounts for your height and weight. So it sometimes labels athletes such as this student as "overweight" or "obese" — words that are (unnecessarily) loaded with stigma in today's culture.Although the BMI can be useful (it's so easy and cheap to do), it's too often used as a shortcut that doesn't offer a clear picture of an individual's health. A recent study published in the International Journal of Obesity, for example, looked at data from American adults who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and found that nearly half of those classified as "overweight" and a third of those classified as "obese" had perfectly healthy blood pressure, cholesterol, and insulin levels. Even the CDC recommends against using the BMI as a marker of overall health.