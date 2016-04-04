Did Nick Jonas Mess Up His Duet At The ACMs?

If you were watching the Academy of Country Music Awards, you might have been a little surprised to see a Jonas brother appear on stage. Nick Jonas played a duet with country artist Kelsea Ballerini, adding a pop twist to the traditionally country show.
The two played Ballerini's song, "Peter Pan," and it appeared that Ballerini and Jonas were enjoying each other's company on the stage. Prior to the performance, Ballerini confessed that Jonas was her teen crush, telling The Tennessean, “I thought I was going to marry him when I was 13 years old, so it’s very casual that I’m on stage with him.”
But Twitter saw something very different. Viewers are saying that Jonas not only fumbled a lyric of the song, but he also messed up the chords during his guitar solo.
Yikes.
That sound you heard was Vince Gill and Keith Urban wincing when Nick Jonas blew that guitar solo. #ACMs— Clint Davis (@MrClintDavis) April 4, 2016
He didn't sing the right words. It's "place," not "thing." Awkward...trying to cover it up with riffs...NAH NICK. #ACMs— Marshal Knight (@Marshal_Knight) April 4, 2016
@Rawyal Any guitarist could of played a better than Nick Jonas on #ACMAwards - Phony "pro" artists while #real #talent is undermined— StriKing Fuller (@StriKingFuller) April 4, 2016
Not usually one to judge.. But @nickjonas just butchered that guitar solo. #ACMs— Eudora's Fall (@eudorasfall) April 4, 2016
@audreyjoseph527 @nickjonas obviously u know nothing about guitar. He butchered that solo, horrible. Read the tweets— Davidt (@davidt500) April 4, 2016
For the record... Nick Jonas botched that guitar solo...bad.— Justin Tinnel (@JTinnel) April 4, 2016
Watch for yourself, below. What do you think? Nailed it or nah?
