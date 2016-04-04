Did Nick Jonas Mess Up His Duet At The ACMs?

Morgan Baila
Photo: Rick Diamond/ACM2016/Getty Images.
If you were watching the Academy of Country Music Awards, you might have been a little surprised to see a Jonas brother appear on stage. Nick Jonas played a duet with country artist Kelsea Ballerini, adding a pop twist to the traditionally country show.

The two played Ballerini's song, "Peter Pan," and it appeared that Ballerini and Jonas were enjoying each other's company on the stage. Prior to the performance, Ballerini confessed that Jonas was her teen crush, telling The Tennessean, “I thought I was going to marry him when I was 13 years old, so it’s very casual that I’m on stage with him.”
Advertisement
But Twitter saw something very different. Viewers are saying that Jonas not only fumbled a lyric of the song, but he also messed up the chords during his guitar solo.

Yikes.


Watch for yourself, below. What do you think? Nailed it or nah?
Advertisement

More from Music