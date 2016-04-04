Demi Lovato Just Gave Adele A Run For Her Money At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Adele, who? Demi Lovato may leave you asking that very question after watching her performance of "Stone Cold" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
For the raw, emotional ballad, which featured country star Brad Paisley on guitar, Lovato brought everything she had. We're talking all the feels on this stripped-down take of the track that Lovato told Billboard was a tribute to her "abusive" father.
While Lovato might not have shed any tears during the performance, we can't help but imagine the crowd was reaching for the tissues when she began to wail at the very end of the song. Wow, she's got some impressive range.
Justin Timberlake may have said it best, though: "Demi Lovato just sang her ass off."
Seriously, she really did.
