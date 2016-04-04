Taylor Swift Hearts Her Girls At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

When Taylor Swift picked up her award for Female Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, she made sure to thank the females in her own life.



Dressed in a sparkly black jumpsuit, Swift told the crowd that the last two years of her life have been the most fun she's ever had. Something she chalks up to making her first real pop album, 1989, which she says she didn't do alone.



"The decision to make a pop album was not made in a conference room at a record label," Swift said. "Those decisions were made in my kitchen with my girlfriends and the women in my life."



Women that include her friends Selena Gomez and Serayah, who each got a big hug from Swift as she took the stage. Don't worry, her boyfriend and date, Calvin Harris, also got a nice big hug as she went to accept the award.



But make no mistake, this tribute was dedicated to her girls.



"I want to thank my friends," Swift said. "You guys were always there when I had questions, 'Do you like this song? Is this the right direction to go in?' They were the ones who reinforced me and said, 'You're doing the right thing.'"



Swift had a few more people to thank for her big award: "The young women I would look out and see in the crowd every night."

