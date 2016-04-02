If the promise of an upcoming tour isn’t enough to get your fix of Making A Murderer defense attorney Dean Strang, well, good news is on the horizon. He is filming a new series focused on the American justice system.
Deadline reports that Strang will be leading a new docuseries called Dean Strang: Road To Justice. Despite the title, it’s not the next installment of the Mad Max franchise, but that doesn’t mean Strang won’t be fighting the powers that be. The eight-episode miniseries will focus on legal cases that demonstrate flaws in the legal system, similar to the way that Making a Murderer highlighted how Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey were put at a disadvantage in their cases. The series will be filmed in an observational style that Deadline compared to Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown.
There’s no network associated with the show yet, so there's no telling where or when it will air. That's a shame, because this is the stuff binge-watching dreams are made of. Hopefully, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon are on the network shopping list for this documentary series.
