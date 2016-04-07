If you're anything like us, you find yourself landing on Topshop's homepage a couple of times a week, scanning the new arrivals section and anxiously awaiting pieces from the Unique collection to go on sale. But last week, we noticed a section we hadn't seen before: Topshop Finds. Described as "classic vintage-look pieces [that have] a unique Topshop spin," the new offering (which can be likened to Urban Outfitters' Urban Renewal model) features an array of army jackets, '90s-style dresses, and plaid button-downs that have all been given a new life thanks to the British retailer. But exactly how does it work?
"We know the Topshop customer has an appetite for vintage, but she doesn’t necessarily have time to trawl through stores for hours on end in an effort to find her perfect item that may or may not fit," the company's fashion director, Maddy Evans, told Refinery29. "Topshop Finds makes vintage shopping easy and accessible to all; customers can discover covetable designs that maintain Topshop standards across quality, fit and price. A team of buyers work with a vintage supplier in North London to handpick amazing vintage pieces that are then either customized or reworked so they represent the Topshop aesthetic. They also create garments using vintage fabrics and produce new runs of styles we love."
The launch consists of 12 different styles of pieces that range from $68 to $150 — all of which pretty much satisfy all of our retro dreams. Click through to shop goodies from the first batch and get excited: a second drop is currently slated for the end of May.
