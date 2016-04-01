By now, we've established that we're all going to go ape shit the day that the Gilmore Girls revival drops on Netflix. The highly anticipated series — which began filming in early 2016 and wrapped production in may — still hasn't committed to a definitive start date yet. But we do know that the working title is Gilmore Girls: Seasons, and that it will take place over the course of four 90-minute episodes, across fall, spring, summer, and winter.
Another thing we know: that the four final words of the Netflix series are already a done deal.
Why is that a big deal? Well, apparently these four words are what series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino wanted to end the show's original run with. Unfortunately she wasn't involved in the seventh (and at that point, final) season. Now, we're finally going to get to hear the way the words she originally picked for the end of the series.
There's no definitive word on what they are yet. But Lauren Graham has dropped some hints. The actress told TVLine back in January that she knows what the four words are, and that they occur between Lorelai and Rory in the final moments of the new season. She also said that they aren't said in unison — it's part of an exchange.
