It really is all coming together.
Well, all except Sookie. Still, the highly anticipated Gilmore Girls reboot is seeing some beloved cast members reunite, much to the delight of fans.
That includes, of course, Alexis Bledel and Kelly Bishop, who play Rory and Emily Gilmore. While it's hard to imagine those Friday dinners without Grandpa Richard — actor Edward Herrmann died in 2014 — it's reassuring to know that Emily will still be lobbing verbal arrows across the table while Rory tries to break the tension with a random aside.
Here's Bishop and Bledel bonding on the set with Tanc Sade, who plays Finn. Sadly, Lorelai is MIA.
Quick snap w/ @alexisbledel #KellyBishop. Sorry it's so fuzzy. #gilmoregirls #rorygilmore #gg @GilmoreWords pic.twitter.com/fljbLZsDHy— tanc sade (@TancSade) March 17, 2016
Bishop has teased that Richard's death will be a "raw nerve" for her character. Only a few other plot details are floating around at this time, but fear not. We've got our eyes peeled for more Stars Hollow scoop.
