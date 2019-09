Grey's Anatomy Season 12, Episode 16 Recap: Time To Clean Up

The couples did not fare well tonight. DeLuca and Maggie are no more, because, I guess he realized she had all the power in the relationship? Which she kind of proved when she kicked him out of the on-call room. Still, he's never going to do better. Amelia kicked Owen to the curb to protect her sobriety (normally on Grey's that would be an excuse to protect her heart, but it seemed pretty genuine). And even after Mer's screaming session, her stalker doc promises he'll wait for her because she's "worth waiting for." Which, yeah, she is, and we know that after 12 seasons, but does he really know that after two dates? Do you think she told him she nearly dies on almost an annual basis?