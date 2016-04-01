Grey's Anatomy Season 12, Episode 16 Recap: Time To Clean Up



This week's episode is all about cleaning things up. As in Meredith's literal, slightly manic, spring cleaning, after she threw her new lover out of the house in an obviously guilty rage. So she cleans, like how Izzy baked when she got stressed. I'm sure there's something to mine there for a term paper on feminism in TV — how these powerful female surgeons retreat into stereotypical domestic roles when they get overwhelmed — but mostly it's just fun to watch Meredith turn into a whirlwind of kid-friendly cleaning products. And it leads to some adorable sister bonding, because Amelia's back in the house! For those of you keeping track, it took exactly seven episodes for her to forgive her sister-in-law for not saving her from a debilitating beat-down, which I think is pretty darn magnanimous of her.



