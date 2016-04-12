A Cut Above
How To Make Homemade Applesauce

How to make homemade applesauce.

Applesauce tastes great on almost anything. So why not try to make your own? Warm or cold, this applesauce is the stuff dreams are made of. All you need are apples, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla bean, nutmeg, clove, allspice, salt, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and apple cider. This does take a few hours to cook, but letting it simmer will make it taste better! Not only will you be able to control the flavor and the consistency of this delicious sauce — it will also make your apartment smell amazing.

Sure, you could go out and buy a jar. Or you could be responsible for making the most kick-ass applesauce ever, all by yourself.
How To Make Applesauce - Homemade Recipe
written by Laura Delarato
Released on April 12, 2016
How To Make Homemade Applesauce
