You would think we would be tired of turkey after Thanksgiving. NOPE.



Instead of popping those leftovers in the trash, turn them into perfect sandwiches for you to enjoy when you're back at work the next week. Add cranberry. Add that extra salad. Hell, even add the sweet potatoes! Pile it high so that you can enjoy every inch of your leftovers. All those wasteful coworkers will be wishing they had saved their seconds.



Watch as we make our favorite Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches.