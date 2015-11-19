Easy Cranberry Sauce Recipe For Thanksgiving



Yes, the gelatinous fruit-from-a-can can be a quick fix when you need Thanksgiving cranberry sauce, stat. But the homemade version tastes much better — and is just as easy to make. Think about how impressed your parents are going to be when you show up with some Martha Stewart-esque DIY cranberry sauce. (You're adulting so hard right now.)



All you need is:

3 cups cranberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

spices, to taste



Dissolve the sugar in boiling water. Add the cranberries. Let the pot simmer until all the cranberries have burst. Remove from the flame and chill. Serve when ready.



Watch as we make an easy-peasy sauce that will have your guests reaching for second, third, and fourth spoonfuls.