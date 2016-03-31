Khloé Kardashian Never Fought With Blac Chyna

On last night's episode of Kocktails with Khloé, Khloé Kardashian took a minute to clear up a rumor that had been bothering her. But to address it, she had to explain the confusing and flow-chart worthy dating situation involving two of her siblings to her guests, Kendra Wilkinson and Trey Songz. To refresh everyone's memory, Kylie Jenner is indeed dating rapper Tyga, and Robert Kardashian is very involved with Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna and Tyga have a three-year-old son together. Phew.
Khloé explained the "soap opera" situation while standing in front of a headline reading "Khloé Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reportedly Had A Huge Screaming Match Over Rob Kardashian." The host explains that the story actually couldn't be true since she hasn't seen Blac Chyna "in years." This segment is also her "favorite part of the show."
My favorite part of the show... confronting the rumor... #kocktailswithkhloe— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 31, 2016
Khloé, and especially Kim, used to be good friends with Blac Chyna back in the day. If you need more help understanding what that all means we explained it here. It seems to have taken the family some time to accept the fact that Rob and Blac Chyna's relationship is serious, but now all that drama has calmed down. For now.
