Meredith Grey's First Post-McDreamy Sleepover Did Not Go Well

Nothing is easy for Grey's Anatomy's Meredith Grey. Not dating and certainly not dating after the love of her life and father of her children, McDreamy himself, died.
But in the world of Grey's, there's no rest for the single. So, healing heart (and throat and arm) and all, Grey has put herself back into the dating world. And though she seemed to really like Dr. Stalker a few episodes ago, a clip from the show's next episode shows their morning after did not go well.
It's actually sweet to see Mer's sister so protective of her as Meredith screeches for her bed buddy to be thrown out of the house. The man in question insists he didn't do anything and it seems likely that he is innocent of any wrongdoing (the writers know it's time to give Dr. Grey a break).
What is likely? Meredith probably had a nice night and woke up with a smile on her face, possibly in a half dream, thinking it was her late husband beside her. The realization that McDreamy would never hog the covers again (coupled with a possible guilt spiral over filling his side of the bed) may have led to the yelling. Fans will have to wait until tomorrow night to learn exactly what new discussion poor Dr. Grey can start having with her therapist.
