This Is What Kids These Days Are Doing With Banana Peels

We haven't heard about a viral internet challenge in a while, so naturally it's time for a new one. The latest semi-dangerous activity teens are sharing online revolves around banana peels. But unlike the cinnamon challenge or the milk challenge of years past, the #BananaPeelChallenge doesn't actually involve consuming anything.
Instead, teens (inspired by Twitter user Jason Oakes, who TIME magazine reports started the challenge fad) are testing how slippery banana peels are — and recording the results, of course. And if the videos of suddenly supine teens are any indication, this challenge is just as hazardous as slapstick cartoons led us to believe.
Instead, teens (inspired by Twitter user Jason Oakes, who TIME magazine reports started the challenge fad) are testing how slippery banana peels are — and recording the results, of course. And if the videos of suddenly supine teens are any indication, this challenge is just as hazardous as slapstick cartoons led us to believe.
Advertisement
yall I tried to see if banana peels were rlly slipper like in cartoons & I slipped & tried 2 catch myself w/ a cup.. pic.twitter.com/6dvg5BlnHB— jason oakes (@jaasonoakes) March 27, 2016
Still, despite those obvious hazards (falling hard and fast is not without its risks), there are probably more dangerous ways for a teen to spend her afternoon.
If you're skeptical of the banana peel's slippery powers, just remember: These teens were once as skeptical as you. The running theme in the trending videos is the expression of absolute shock when the kids inevitably come tumbling down.
Was not expecting that #ouch #bananapeelchallenge 🍌 pic.twitter.com/ZeAU6BwTWH— Amelia (@ameliagross0) March 28, 2016
#bananapeelchallenge @jaasonoakes pic.twitter.com/3MGoiLCkMg— annalise odegaard (@annaliseodegaar) March 28, 2016
Advertisement