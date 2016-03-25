Gabourey Sidibe’s Biggest Fear Could Happen Any Minute (& Bey Is Involved)

Beyoncé, are you reading this? Because there is a critical situation at hand regarding the elusiveness surrounding the release date of your next album. The rumors are swirling that it could drop at any minute — and it's stressing us out.
However, actress Gabourey Sidibe might be the most anxious.
"I live every waking moment in fear that Beyoncé will release an album while I’m asleep or on a long flight," Sidibe told Us Weekly as part of their "25 Things You Didn't Know About Me" series.
And when she isn't obsessing over when the new Beyoncé album comes out, the Empire star is, yep, listening to her old stuff. "I pretty much only listen to Beyoncé, Rihanna and ‘90s R&B," she admitted.
Sidibe also shared another Bey-related fun fact on her list: "At her concert, I broke down into hysterical tears of joy no less than three times!" Now that is a super fan.
While we all wait, let's take a moment to appreciate a solid Bey throwback, and cross our fingers the album comes out soon. For Sidibe's sake.
