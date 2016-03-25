Story from Entertainment News

Zoe Kazan Speaks Out About Jian Ghomeshi After His Acquittal

Morgan Baila
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

This week, a judge found Jian Ghomeshi not guilty of sexual assault following a trial in which over 20 women claimed to be sexually assaulted by the Canadian radio and media personality.

Now, following the verdict, actress Zoe Kazan has come forward with her own personal experience in dealing with Ghomeshi's inappropriate behavior. Kazan voiced her allegations on March 24, tweeting out the story to her followers.

Read the details of the alleged interaction below.
Her followers have been mostly supportive. And Kazan has some choice words for those that are criticizing her to come forward at this time with this story.
Others are also sharing their experiences with Kazan.

Some public figures have even come forward, like author and social media guru, Kelly Oxford, saying they felt the same way after interacting with Ghomeshi.


Read a summary of the trial here, and the full background of this case here.
