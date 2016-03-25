Zoe Kazan Speaks Out About Jian Ghomeshi After His Acquittal

This week, a judge found Jian Ghomeshi not guilty of sexual assault following a trial in which over 20 women claimed to be sexually assaulted by the Canadian radio and media personality.
Now, following the verdict, actress Zoe Kazan has come forward with her own personal experience in dealing with Ghomeshi's inappropriate behavior. Kazan voiced her allegations on March 24, tweeting out the story to her followers.
Read the details of the alleged interaction below.
Not that I need personal experience to believe the women accusing Jian Ghomeshi, but let me say this: in 2013, Ghomeshi interviewed me (1/5)— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) March 24, 2016
Before we went on air, he told me I was "just his type." "Funny, sexy, just the right amount of damage," he said (after talking abt 3 mins).— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) March 24, 2016
This within the context of a professional interview, with producers in the room. I was shaken, but tried to hide it. Gotta be game, right?— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) March 24, 2016
Later he showed up @ party I was at & wdnt leave me alone. His unwanted attention made me feel like I'd "asked for it." I felt dirty & sad.— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) March 24, 2016
This behavior is insidious, but so is a culture that condones it, by turning a blind eye, or shaming the victim. We internalize these mores.— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) March 24, 2016
Others are also sharing their experiences with Kazan.
Some public figures have even come forward, like author and social media guru, Kelly Oxford, saying they felt the same way after interacting with Ghomeshi.
@kellyoxford I'm so sorry. It's disgusting. I really thought it was my fault at the time. I wondered what I had done to encourage him. Ugh.— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) March 24, 2016