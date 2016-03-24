Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana BF Thought They Should Have Ended Up Together

A decade ago, on March 24, 2006, Miley Cyrus and the Disney Channel gave us Hannah Montana. It was a show full of big secrets, blonde wigs, good friends, and cute boys. One memorable character on the show was Jake Ryan, played by Cody Linley. He had the blonde surfer boy hair, and confident teen actor ego. He also give Cyrus' character, Miley Stewart, her first kiss. But hearts broke everywhere when Stewart realized he was cheating on her, and his character left the show.
Now, Linley is saying that he thinks Disney missed the boat with that relationship. It was a relationship he still believes in to this day, 10 years later.
“I think that it was just such a match made in heaven,” the actor recently told MTV. “I even thought that we were going to be together, and it was so sweet, cause Miley was I think kinda bummed that they wrote my character out [of the show], but you know it’s a show, there is only two ways they could go with it, so I was happy for the time that I had."
Even though their on-screen romance didn't pan out like he'd hoped, Linley is still keeping tabs on Cyrus and what she's doing. “Miley’s success has continued to grow, so I’m proud of her and her work ethic and to have been a part of something that made an impact,” he said.
Linley also spilled a behind-the-scenes moment with MTV, throwing it way back to his kissing scene days with Cyrus. “Every time Miley and I would do a kissing scene, the prop guy would always hide a fart machine somewhere, make the sound, and Miley would go, ‘Larry!’” Oh, the life of a child star.
