We're Majorly Jealous Of The Kardashian Kids' Easter Haul

Easter is this weekend, which means once again we'll be mourning the fact that the Easter bunny doesn’t visit people who are old enough to rent cars. We can usually make ourselves feel okay by remembering that we can buy twice as much half-priced chocolate on Monday. But this year, we’re feeling the Easter basket FOMO a little harder — and it’s all Kourtney Kardashian’s fault.
Kardashian shared her Easter basket making tricks on her website and app, and we’d like to request to be formally adopted by the Kardashian-Jenners so we can get one of our own.
“Easter is such a special holiday for my family, and I look forward to making Easter baskets for my kids every year," Kardashian writes. "I bought these cute chalkboard signs to tie to each basket with my kids' names on them. I also make baskets for North, and now Saint.”
Her post also includes suggested basket fillers, and it’s not exactly stuff you could buy at your nearest drugstore. Though would you expect a Kardashian baby to celebrate Easter with anything less than $328 bunny ear sneakers? Or the finest $52 toy rabbit? If these adorable bunny slippers came in adult sizes, you bet we'd snatch them up, too.
