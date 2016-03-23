The Bridal Buddy Is Here For Brides When Nature Calls

The wedding dress: some brides dream about it for years. For many, it will be the most expensive piece of clothing they’ll ever own. And for most, using the bathroom while wearing it will be a struggle.
While the logistics of heeding nature's calls aren't exactly a Pinterest-worthy part of wedding planning, as anyone whose ever been a bridesmaid knows, helping the bride go to the bathroom is one of the unofficial responsibilities that comes with the role. It's not glamorous, but neither is using the loo.
Looking for a solution to that age-old problem, Heather Stenlake invented the Bridal Buddy. "I came up with the idea when I worked in a bridal shop in about 2002 — the brides would always ask, 'How am I supposed to go to the bathroom in this thing?'" Stenlake told Mic.
A slip with a drawstring bottom, the Bridal Buddy allows a bride to gather her skirt up around her and get it out of the way. As Mic puts it, the process basically makes the wearer look like a “marshmallow and a loofah combined.” The Bridal Buddy even comes with two convenient arm holes.
Watch the video below to see the Bridal Buddy in action. It currently retails for $60 on the company’s website.
