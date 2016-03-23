These Advertisers Want Nothing To Do With The Duggars

TLC is continuing to see fallout from its support of the embattled Duggar family. Though the network canceled 19 Kids and Counting last summer in response to outcry (and lack of advertiser support) over Josh Duggar's admission of child molestation, it has continued to work with the Arkansas-based family.
Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald premiered their spin-off show, Jill & Jessa: Counting On, on TLC in December. The show's new season began on March 15, and, according to a new report from In Touch, advertisers are not happy.
Seven brands spoke to the magazine about their displeasure at having TLC run their ads during the show. Many of them, including The UPS Store, Cicis, and Verizon Wireless, explained that they had made large media buys that left them with little control over ad run times. The brands said that they have since instructed TLC to stop the ads.
"The Pure Michigan ads were not supposed to air during this program, and we were disappointed to hear that they had,” a rep for the Michigan tourism campaign, which also had an ad run, told In Touch. “We contacted TLC immediately after learning about this mistake, and have been assured no Pure Michigan ads will run on this program moving forward. The Counting On program does not meet our brand guidelines.”
Mattress Firm, WhiteWave Foods, and Choice Hotels have also pulled their ads from Duggar programming.
Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald premiered their spin-off show, Jill & Jessa: Counting On, on TLC in December. The show's new season began on March 15, and, according to a new report from In Touch, advertisers are not happy.
Seven brands spoke to the magazine about their displeasure at having TLC run their ads during the show. Many of them, including The UPS Store, Cicis, and Verizon Wireless, explained that they had made large media buys that left them with little control over ad run times. The brands said that they have since instructed TLC to stop the ads.
"The Pure Michigan ads were not supposed to air during this program, and we were disappointed to hear that they had,” a rep for the Michigan tourism campaign, which also had an ad run, told In Touch. “We contacted TLC immediately after learning about this mistake, and have been assured no Pure Michigan ads will run on this program moving forward. The Counting On program does not meet our brand guidelines.”
Mattress Firm, WhiteWave Foods, and Choice Hotels have also pulled their ads from Duggar programming.
Incidentally, the full episodes of Counting On online feature advertising from Universal Studios promoting My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and The Boss.
Advertisement