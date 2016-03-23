For the better part of a decade, we watched Meredith Grey set her heart's desire on one guy: Derek Shepherd. Now that the good doctor is gone, Meredith is officially a widowed single mom. But is she ready to reenter the dating game?
It sure seems that way. Grey gave military doctor Will Thorpe her number a few episodes back, but has so far been dodging his advances. A sneak peek for the upcoming episode reveals that she might finally be warming up to the idea of going out with him, though.
In the clip, Grey and Thorpe are talking in the hospital lobby about why she's been avoiding his messages. So does she finally make — and keep — a date with him? We'll just have to wait and see.
