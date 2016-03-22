Erin Storm, a former contestant on The Bachelor, was killed after the small plane she was piloting crashed on March 21, NBC reports.
According to the network's local affiliate, the aircraft took off but fell and caught fire soon after. Storm, who was flying the plane, was the only person on board. NBC spoke to Byron Mayes, an employee with Best Drilling and Pump, Inc., who said he witnessed the deadly accident.
"All of a sudden, my partner started yelling, 'Watch out, there's a plane coming!' and it looked like the plane veered up, lost control, and hit a couple feet away from the truck, a couple feet away from us," he told NBC. Mayes told the outlet he is still trying to process the event that unfolded before him. Storm's plane was only in the air for about six minutes.
Mayes said that he and his colleagues pulled Storm from the wreckage and that her pant legs were on fire. L.A. County Fire Officials said that Storm was in full cardiac arrest when responders arrived, and she was transported to a trauma center but did not survive.
Storm was a contestant on The Bachelor in 2008, during the show's 12th season with bachelor Matt Grant.
